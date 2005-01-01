Here's what Donald Trump said in an interview when asked about the 400k / year presidential salary: "No, I'm not going to take the salary. I'm not taking it."
Officials report a pedestrian crossing the street was struck and killed by a Yellow Cab Van.
There's at least 1 dead and dozens severly injured in a New Jersey train crash.
Upcoming Events
The Escambia Sun Press does the vast majority of all legal publications in Escambia County, and is considered by most to be Escambia County’s legal newspaper.