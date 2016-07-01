Florida Launches Job App

Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the launch of the Employ Florida mobile app, which gives Florida job seekers instant access to thousands of job openings

across the state. The Employ Florida mobile app is now available free on Google Play for Android and in the Apple App Store. The app connects job seekers to Employ Florida, one of the largest job banks in the nation, with postings from Florida businesses and nearly 20,000 websites, including Monster, Indeed and CareerBuilder.

Governor Scott’s announcement comes as hundreds of business and education leaders met last week in Orlando for the Degrees to Jobs Summit, focused on connecting Florida’s world-class talent pipeline with companies across the state.

Governor Rick Scott said, “The launch of the Employ Florida mobile app is great news for Florida job seekers. We want Florida to be the state where anyone who wants a job can get a job. With 270,000 online job openings across the state, we are well on our way, and this app is just another tool to help Floridians find a lasting career.”

The Employ Florida Mobile app allows access to more than 200,000 job advertisements from more than 130,000 Florida businesses. Customers registered on EmployFlorida.com can apply for positions and save searches. Guest users can view openings on their mobile device, view previous searches and apply later to those in which they are interested.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Cissy Proctor said, “We are so excited to announce the launch of the Employ Florida mobile app. This user-friendly app will help job seekers across the state, with openings from the Panhandle to the Keys and everywhere in between.”

The app was developed by Geographic Solutions, Inc., in collaboration with CareerSource Florida and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“In an increasingly mobile world, Floridians want to know about job opportunities promptly and take action,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Chris Hart IV. “Businesses also will benefit from the Employ Florida mobile app, as qualified applicants can respond more quickly to their job postings.”

The app allows job seekers to map, categorize and sort job listings by geographic location and quickly locate the latest jobs in their area with the “Jobs Nearby” function. Registered users can even upload their resumes and apply for a job while on the go.

Paul Toomey, president of Geographic Solutions, said, “As a Florida company, we are proud to partner with the state to place hundreds of thousands of Florida jobs a day at the fingertips of job seekers. The new Employ Florida mobile app will help Floridians find great jobs on their tablets and smart phones. The system uses new technology to help job seekers find the jobs that closely match their skills and background.”

Job searches can be viewed on a map or as a list. Registered users can also receive Reemployment Assistance credit for job searches on EmployFlorida.com using the desktop version or the mobile app.

About DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts. This new approach helps expedite economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.floridajobs.org.