Bear Workshop

Due to the continued rise in bear encounters in Santa Rosa County, Representative Doug Broxson (R–Midway) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are hosting a public workshop

for area residents to learn how to prevent bear activity around their homes and property.

With the black bear population in Florida expanding and growing—after the animals nearly disappeared in the 1970s—people are encountering them more and more. The FWC has reported a dramatic increase in human-bear conflicts in Santa Rosa County. Representative Broxson stated, ―The presence of bears in residential areas is still on the rise. We must address the safety and property damage concerns of residents by reducing human-bear encounters through FWC teaching citizens proactive measures such as securing attractants like garbage and pet food, spreading awareness, and reporting bear activity.

While black bears are rarely aggressive toward people, they can become bold when they grow accustomed to feeding on human-provided foods, such as pet foods, garbage, and bird seed. When this happens, black bears associate people with food and can lose their fear of humans. By learning how to eliminate food availability, most human-bear conflicts can be prevented. Officials from the FWC will answer questions and discuss preventative measures homeowners can take to reduce the likelihood of a bear encounter. The details of the meeting are listed below.

Tuesday, June 28, 2016 @ 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Church Navarre Fellowship Hall 9302 Navarre Parkway Navarre, FL 32566

