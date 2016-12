Obama Administration Prepares Steps Against Russia Over Hacks

Obama Administration is currently preparing retaliation steps against Russia.

The steps will most likely include economic sanctions organized by the Treasury Department. Unannounced steps could be secret and could involve cyber attacks.

