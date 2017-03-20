Assault Weapons Not Protected by Second Amendment, Federal Appeals Court Rules

Maryland's ban on 45 kinds of assault weapons and its 10-round limit on gun magazines were upheld Tuesday in a 10-4 ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. The Court claims the Second Amendment doesn't protect weapons designed for military use, and cites the 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller ruling in which the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the phrase "keep and bear arms" in the Second Amendment "was applied, then as now, to weapons that were not specifically designed for military use and were not employed in a military capacity."

Read More Here:

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/assault-weapons-not-protected-second-amendment-federal-appeals-court-rules-n724106