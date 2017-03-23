CIRQUE ITALIA

Wondering what the heck is going on at Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds? Is that some kind of super secret project being assembled under the spiraling white and blue big top along 6555 W Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32526? It is Cirque Italia, the water circus, a non-animal show, back by popular demand . This is the all new silver unit with many new acts guaranteed to amuse and astound you opening Thursday, March 30th through Sunday, April 2nd . In addition to a spectacular water show of dancing water forming images you won’t believe we have gathered acts from around the world, which are now available for you to interview To arrange phone interviews for this week or in person interviews for next week, contact Tim Orris at (386) 801-3473 OR EMAIL HIM AT This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to schedule a time for phone or live interviews. And we can do interviews in English or Spanish.

video preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCglUs4TFE0

Then decide how many acts you have time to feature Your choice of:

We have search the globe to fine such exciting acts such as:

• Paint Art Duo- You think you know what you are seeing, but?

• Slack wire- Walking on a tight rope is tough enough, but this is crazy!

• Water bowl contortion – shapes even a pretzel cant make.

• Clown Comedy- What’s funnier than a wacky clown? Two Clowns

• Juggling duo – twin brothers testing the bounds of gravity

• Quick change- Ever wished you could change complete outfits in seconds?

• Electric Man- wattage exceeding the electric chair.

• Trampoline Comedy- What could go wrong on a trampoline?

• Ariel Net- No fisherman ever had a net like this

• Ariel Hoop – Most of us have tried the hula hoop, but at 40 feet in the air?

• Chandlier act – two beautiful women hanging by their hair-

• Hand to hand Balance -Strength and art comes together

• Acts from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cuba, Italy, Russia, even the U.S.A.!

Some have said, when the show with the train closes, it is the end or an era, We say, a new era is rising, leading the way in family entertainment. We are helping to make America Great again!

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: March 30 - April 2

Where: 6555 W Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32526

At the: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds



—Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent



• March 30 – Thursday: 7:30pm

• March 31 – Friday: 7:30pm

• April 1 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

• April 2– Sunday: 2:30pm, & 5:30pm



Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm



You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.