EVERYDAY HERO 5K

Everyday Hero 5K to Benefit The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart on May 13

Northwest Florida’s first Everyday Hero 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park in downtown Pensacola. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart, the area’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Presented by Wind Creek of Atmore, the Everyday Hero 5K will honor doctors, nurses, parents, caregivers, service members, first responders and young patients who exemplify courage and determination in their own lives and for others. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Everyday Hero” as a special costume contest will be held after the race.

“This year’s honorary chairman is our own hero, Drew Barefield of Crestview,” says Carol Carlan, president of Sacred Heart Foundation. “In 2014, Drew survived multiple traumatic injuries from a boating accident. He was treated at The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart for 75 days and underwent 13 surgeries. He drew on his faith and never questioned whether he would run or walk again; he was determined to do both and pushed past any obstacle in his way. He is now running cross country, and he was named the 2016-2017 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion for the State of Florida. He has a passion for advocating for the needs of the Children’s Hospital.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for the community to be a partner in this event, including business and individual sponsorships.

The registration fee is $25. To register for the Everyday Hero 5K Run/Walk or Family Fun Run/Walk, please visit www.signmeup.com. Click on “Find an Event” and search “The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart Everyday Hero 5K.”

For more information, please visit www.everydayhero5k.org or www.foundation.sacred-heart.org

The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart is a 117-bed facility that serves as the only children’s hospital in Northwest Florida. The Children’s Hospital offers a wide range of services to meet all of a child’s medical needs, from a pediatric emergency room and neonatal intensive care unit to pediatric intensive care, cancer care, rehabilitation and a medical staff of more than 120 board-certified physicians across 29 pediatric specialties. The Children’s Hospital provides quality, compassionate care to children, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. For more information about the services available at The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart, or visit Foundation.Sacred-Heart.org

Sacred Heart Health System

On the Gulf Coast, Ascension operates Sacred Heart Health System based in Pensacola, Fla. and Providence Health System based in Mobile, Ala. Together, these Ascension healthcare facilities have served Gulf Coast communities for more than 160 years and they employ more than 6,600 associates. Across the region, Ascension provided more than $113 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2016. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,500 sites of care – including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities – in 24 states and the District of Columbia. For more on Sacred Heart Health System, visit www.sacred-heart.org.