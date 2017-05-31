2017 Pensacola Beach Summer Event Schedule
Bands On The Beach
May 16 – Continuum
May 23 – Moderate Chop
May 30 – Deception
June 6 – Buck Nasty & The Cadillac
June 13 – The Astronauts
June 20 – The Rowdies
June 27 – Déja’ vu
July 4 – Johnny Earthquake and The Moondogs
July 11 – The Reunion Band
July 18 – Hot Sauce Band
July 25 – Modern Eldorados
August 1 – Southern Breeze
August 8 – Rain Date
August 15 – Class X
August 22 – The Scenic Heights
August 29 – The Blenders
September 5 – Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters
September 12 – Mass Kunfuzion
September 19 – Chloe Channell
September 26 – Westside Players
October 3 – Holly Shelton Band
October 10 – Bring on the Benjamins
October 17 – Category 4
October 24 – Touch of Gray
October 31 – Emerald Coast Blues Brothers
Blue Angel Beach Air Show Week Schedule
July 4th
Fireworks on the soundside at 8:30 pm
July 5th
Breakfast with the Blues. Should be overhead 8 am
July 6th
Practice flight demonstration with the Blue Angels at 2 pm
July 7th
Dress Rehearsal with civilian acts and Blue Angels Rehearsal begins at Noon
Blue Angels fly at 2 pm
July 8th
Pensacola Beach Air Show featuring the Blue Angels Show begins at Noon
Blue Angels fly at 2 pm
Stargazing
ABOUT: Discover the greatness of the night sky on beautiful Pensacola Beach. The Escambia Amateur Astronomers’ Association will offer free star gazing at the Gulfside Pavilion. Stargazing will be held on a Friday or Saturday and will start at sunset at varying times throughout the summer based on daylight. The times listed are approximate. Volunteers will set up nearly 20 telescopes ranging in strength and size from duplicates of Galileo’s original telescope to today’s incredible large-scope devices for the public to take a peek at wonders such as Jupiter, the Milky Way and other galaxies.
April 15th & 16th at 6 p.m.
May 13th & 14th at 6:30 p.m.
June 10th & 11th at 7 p.m.
July 8th & 9th at 7:30 p.m.
August 12th & 13th at 7:30 p.m.
September 9th & 10th at 7 p.m.
October 7th & 8th 6:30 at p.m.
Fourth of July Fireworks
Sound side @ 8:30pm CST
Other Calendar Events
VETTES AT THE BEACH CAR SHOW - September 9-10, 2017
ABOUT: Corvette show with vetted of all ages to admire at Casino Beach parking lot.
TASTE OF THE BEACH - September 15-16, 2017
ABOUT: Pensacola Beach’s biggest culinary event happens in September, and you’re invited! The 10th Annual Taste of the Beach will start with a special VIP dinner on Friday night, Sept. 15, and the fun will continue the following day, Sept. 16, with cook offs, cooking demonstrations, a chef challenge, sample tastings and live concerts along the sugar-white sands and emerald green waters of Pensacola Beach.
SANTA ROSA ISLAND TRIATHLON - October 7, 2017
ABOUT: A nationally acclaimed USAT-sanctioned sprint triathlon.
ART & WINE FEST - October 22, 2017
ABOUT: A weekend of art and wine on Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.
