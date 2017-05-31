Front Page News
2017 Pensacola Beach Summer Event Schedule

Bands On The Beach

http://visitpensacolabeach.com/whats-happening-bands-on-beach/

 

May 16 – Continuum

May 23 – Moderate Chop

May 30 – Deception

 

June 6 – Buck Nasty & The Cadillac

June 13 – The Astronauts

June 20 – The Rowdies

June 27 – Déja’ vu

 

July 4 – Johnny Earthquake and The Moondogs

July 11 – The Reunion Band

July 18 – Hot Sauce Band

July 25 –  Modern Eldorados

 

August 1 – Southern Breeze

August 8 – Rain Date

August 15 – Class X

August 22 – The Scenic Heights

August 29 – The Blenders


September 5 – Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters

September 12 – Mass Kunfuzion
September 19 – Chloe Channell

September 26 – Westside Players


October 3 – Holly Shelton Band

October 10 – Bring on the Benjamins
October 17 –  Category 4

October 24 – Touch of Gray
October 31 – Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

 

 

 

 

Blue Angel Beach Air Show Week Schedule

http://visitpensacolabeach.com/whats-happening-blue-angels/

 

July 4th
Fireworks on the soundside at 8:30 pm

 
July 5th
Breakfast with the Blues. Should be overhead 8 am

 
July 6th
Practice flight demonstration with the Blue Angels at 2 pm

 
July 7th
Dress Rehearsal with civilian acts and Blue Angels Rehearsal begins at Noon
Blue Angels fly at 2 pm

 
July 8th
Pensacola Beach Air Show featuring the Blue Angels Show begins at Noon
Blue Angels fly at 2 pm

 

 

 

 

Stargazing

http://visitpensacolabeach.com/whats-happening-star-gazing/

 

ABOUT:   Discover the greatness of the night sky on beautiful Pensacola Beach. The Escambia Amateur Astronomers’ Association will offer free star gazing at the Gulfside Pavilion. Stargazing will be held on a Friday or Saturday and will start at sunset at varying times throughout the summer based on daylight. The times listed are approximate. Volunteers will set up nearly 20 telescopes ranging in strength and size from duplicates of Galileo’s original telescope to today’s incredible large-scope devices for the public to take a peek at wonders such as Jupiter, the Milky Way and other galaxies.

April 15th & 16th at 6 p.m.
May 13th & 14th at 6:30 p.m.
June 10th & 11th at 7 p.m.
July 8th & 9th at 7:30 p.m.
August 12th & 13th at 7:30 p.m.
September 9th & 10th at 7 p.m.
October 7th & 8th 6:30 at p.m.

 

 

 

Fourth of July Fireworks

Sound side @ 8:30pm CST

 

 

 

Other Calendar Events

http://visitpensacolabeach.com/whats-happening-calendar/

 

covette show B 150x150VETTES AT THE BEACH CAR SHOW - September 9-10, 2017  

ABOUT:  Corvette show with vetted of all ages to admire at Casino Beach parking lot.

 

taste of beach 150x150TASTE OF THE BEACH  - September 15-16, 2017

ABOUT:  Pensacola Beach’s biggest culinary event happens in September, and you’re invited! The 10th Annual Taste of the Beach will start with a special VIP dinner on Friday night, Sept. 15, and the fun will continue the following day, Sept. 16, with cook offs, cooking demonstrations, a chef challenge, sample tastings and live concerts along the sugar-white sands and emerald green waters of Pensacola Beach.

 

tri swimming gulf 150x150SANTA ROSA ISLAND TRIATHLON - October 7, 2017  

ABOUT:  A nationally acclaimed USAT-sanctioned sprint triathlon.

 

  ART & WINE FEST - October 22, 2017  

 

ABOUT:  A weekend of art and wine on Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

 

 

 

 

Content provided by http://visitpensacolabeach.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 