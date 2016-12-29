911 Having Difficulty Finding Callers on Cellphones, Which Could Be Tragic

Certain apps such as Uber and Instragram can pinpoint your exact location using the GPS features. This may not be the case when a 911 center is trying to pinpoint the location.

Most 911 centers are using technology that was adopted over 20 years ago. The problem in most cases is that the phone tower will ping your phone, which could be miles away, or even in another county.

Read more here:

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/12/28/911-centers-struggle-to-find-callers-on-cellphones-and-results-can-be-deadly.html