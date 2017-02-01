Sacred Heart to Provide Free Health Screenings During February

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Mike Burke

January 24, 2017 850-416-1153

During February, Sacred Heart Health System will provide free heart-health and osteoporosis screenings at locations in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Milton and Cantonment for adults who are poor, elderly or uninsured.



Heart-health screenings will measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol, and can detect anemia. The screenings are helpful in diagnosing conditions that put people at high risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other health problems. Osteoporosis screenings measure bone density.



Following is the February schedule for adult screenings:

Feb. 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cobb Center, 601 E. Mallory St., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 2 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave., Milton. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 9 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, 699 S. Hwy. 95A, Cantonment. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Deliverance Tabernacle, 1780 W. Detroit Ave., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 303 S. Navy Blvd., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Senior Spirit Health & Wellness Day, Sacred Heart Hospital Conference Center, 5151 N. 9 th Ave., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings will be provided by Mission in Motion, plus a variety of other free health screenings will be available.

Feb. 21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Westwood Homes, 4400 Westover St., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 22 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 6495 Lillian Hwy., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 23 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Marie K. Young Community Center, 6405 Wagner Rd., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

Feb. 28 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 401 Van Pelt Lane, Pensacola. Heart-health screenings.

For more information about Sacred Heart's ''Mission in Motion'' community-health screenings, please call 850-416-7826.

